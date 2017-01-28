Sunday pops
Having added nearly 3,000 hotel rooms in the past two years, the seven-county Pittsburgh metro region's average occupancy rate in November was 60.3 percent, down 9.6 percent from a year earlier; rates fell just 0.4 percent, but per-room revenue was down 10 percent. Given those indicators that the 221-room, “four diamond” hotel project just announced by Rivers Casino is quite a risky bet — with $51.5 million in “house money” — does the casino know something nobody else does? … IHS Jane's 360 reports Ukrainian officials recently found 17 boxes of anti-tank missile system components “with no accompanying documents” aboard an Iran-bound aircraft, and its crew claimed the boxes contained “an aircraft repair kit.” Commenting on that report, rogue-regimes expert Michael Rubin, a former Pentagon adviser, told The Washington Free Beacon that “if the weaponry is legal, there's no reason for lying. If it's not, Iran is violating international agreements. Either way, only fools and secretaries of State would trust Iran to uphold its agreements.” Zzzing! … This afternoon's first Westmoreland County observance of the National Day of Remembrance, at Westminster Presbyterian Church of Greensburg, is a reminder that opioid addiction's victims aren't just statistics, but human beings who lost a deadly fight. “I don't ever want to get to a point where I hate my daughter because it's not my daughter. It's the drug,” one bereaved mother said. Organizers are to be commended, but sadly, this battle can't end until the need for such events no longer exists.