Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Sunday pops

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 43 minutes ago

Having added nearly 3,000 hotel rooms in the past two years, the seven-county Pittsburgh metro region's average occupancy rate in November was 60.3 percent, down 9.6 percent from a year earlier; rates fell just 0.4 percent, but per-room revenue was down 10 percent. Given those indicators that the 221-room, “four diamond” hotel project just announced by Rivers Casino is quite a risky bet — with $51.5 million in “house money” — does the casino know something nobody else does? … IHS Jane's 360 reports Ukrainian officials recently found 17 boxes of anti-tank missile system components “with no accompanying documents” aboard an Iran-bound aircraft, and its crew claimed the boxes contained “an aircraft repair kit.” Commenting on that report, rogue-regimes expert Michael Rubin, a former Pentagon adviser, told The Washington Free Beacon that “if the weaponry is legal, there's no reason for lying. If it's not, Iran is violating international agreements. Either way, only fools and secretaries of State would trust Iran to uphold its agreements.” Zzzing! … This afternoon's first Westmoreland County observance of the National Day of Remembrance, at Westminster Presbyterian Church of Greensburg, is a reminder that opioid addiction's victims aren't just statistics, but human beings who lost a deadly fight. “I don't ever want to get to a point where I hate my daughter because it's not my daughter. It's the drug,” one bereaved mother said. Organizers are to be commended, but sadly, this battle can't end until the need for such events no longer exists.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.