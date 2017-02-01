Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

The Thursday wrap

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 15 minutes ago

The Department of Corrections' decision to close the state prison in Pittsburgh has drawn predictable reactions for and against this move. No doubt, the riverfront property has plenty of development potential. And Pennsylvania's prison population is declining with “no corresponding rise in crime,” according to the Commonwealth Foundation. That said, we trust Corrections has its ducks — along with the state's prison demographics — properly aligned. If in five or so years the state comes back with grand plans to build a new prison because of overcrowding, there won't be enough tar and feathers to accommodate the public's justifiable outrage. ... A Trib report on the bid-up prices for liquor licenses reveals a playing field that's anything but level. What these licenses ultimately go for — two auctioned recently in Westmoreland County went for more than $75,000 each — all but eliminate mom-and-pop business and entrepreneurs — unless, that is, they have pockets as deep as chain businesses. Yes, the public weal is served by what these liquor licenses bring in. But perhaps some fairness can be found for an independent business person who wants a shot at a liquor license. ... The second goose hunt in Westmoreland County parks has been a success, we're told, although there is no official tally. Hopefully this sufficiently thins out the park populations of geese, which make a mess of public areas. And despite efforts to shoo away geese, these waterfowl couldn't find Canada with a map and a GPS. Here's to striking a proper balance in the public's parks.

