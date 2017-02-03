Trump's voter fraud claim: Better focus needed

President Donald Trump has said up to 5 million votes turned up illegally in the presidential election. He's called for a “major investigation” into voter fraud in the U.S.

And should Mr. Trump advance his argument, what will he have? There already is sufficient evidence that millions of people are registered to vote in more than one state. That, incidentally, includes Gregg Phillips, the fella Trump promoted as an authority on voter fraud, who's registered in three states, according to The Associated Press.

In 2012, the Pew Center on the States estimated that 2.8 million people are registered in more than one state and that 1.8 million registrants are dead.

These are issues with voter registration, not necessarily fraud. Better for Trump to pick up the ball that the Obama administration dropped: to enforce the National Voter Registration Act requiring states to maintain accurate voter registries. Instead, President Obama's Justice Department opposed all efforts by states to verify the citizenship of people registering to vote.

Rather than focus attention where it's warranted — to stem illegal voting — Trump invites ridicule with claims of widespread fraud. Still, something positive can result if Trump gets beyond his loss of the popular vote and, instead, focuses on ensuring the integrity of future elections. That's a goal that will register with duly concerned citizens.