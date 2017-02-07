Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Better traveler screening: Putting U.S. security first

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, 4:51 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A new Government Accountability Office report recommends better evaluation of the effectiveness of efforts to stop “high-risk travelers” from flying to the United States — a sensible step that should enhance America's national security.

The GAO found the Department of Homeland Security stopped more than 22,000 such individuals among “more than 104 million U.S.-bound air travelers” in fiscal year 2015, according to The Washington Free Beacon. Those 22,000-plus included more than 8,100 “known or suspected terrorists, or individuals with connections to known or suspected terrorists,” the GAO says.

That puts what's at stake in sharp relief. And the GAO's call for the department's U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency to do a better job of gauging how effective its screening procedures are, combined with the GAO saying that “CBP concurred … and identified planned actions,” means this critical aspect of safeguarding U.S. national security will be strengthened.

That's particularly important because CBP “is working on plans to expand pre-departure and pre-clearance programs at various airports” in other countries, according to The Free Beacon. Better evaluation of those programs' effectiveness should result in more effective screening as it's done at more airports.

With terrorists looking to exploit any weakness or loophole, every step that can improve screening of U.S.-bound air passengers is a step worth taking.

