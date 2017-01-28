State System review: Sustain affordability

Declining enrollment and increasing financial challenges make Chancellor Frank Brogan's announcement of a sweeping review of the “unsustainable” Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education no surprise — and certainly warranted.

But in achieving sustainability, these 14 state-owned universities must not hinder their “stated mission of providing high quality education at the lowest possible cost to students.” Indeed, the State System touts offering “the lowest-cost four-year baccalaureate degree programs in the state.” But that's getting harder to do.

Enrollment has fallen by nearly 15,000 students since 2010 to about 105,000. State funding remains below pre-2008-recession levels. And tuition has risen for 10 years straight, including this academic year's 7.1-percent hike.

Aware that other state university systems have merged or closed schools, Mr. Brogan is right to say all options will be considered. While factors such as demographic trends are beyond State System control, this review must examine what it can control, such as whether it's top-heavy with administrators.

Continuing reliance on tuition hikes could all too easily lead the State System to defeat its purpose of providing higher education that's a relative bargain compared to private institutions, putting itself out of reach for too many of the students it exists to serve. Making the State System sustainable must mean not just survival, but continuing affordability, too.