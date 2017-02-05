Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

U.N. Watch: Obama's parting gifts

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

For an administration that consistently played fast and loose with Congress, President Obama's multimillion-dollar parting gifts to the United Nations rise beyond the pale.

In the last days of his presidency, Mr. Obama made a $500 million payment to the U.N. Green Climate Fund — essentially a climate-change slush fund for developing nations — and notified Congress of a $221 million expenditure to the Palestinian Authority. The latter reportedly came just hours before President Trump's inauguration.

Reportedly both payments have reached their intended recipients. Never mind that both have been opposed by Congress.

The latest Green Climate Fund installment follows a $500 million payment in 2016, which at the time infuriated members of Congress. Lawmakers never specifically authorized the payment, according to The Heritage Foundation.

And the Palestinian payment has been expressly opposed by members of Congress over concerns that Palestinians are pressing for unilateral statehood acceptance at the U.N. — notwithstanding Israel.

“In each case … Obama defied the intent or express wishes of Congress,” says U.N. watchdog Brett Schaefer of The Heritage Foundation. Even worse, any “congressional holds” are not binding after the funds have been allocated, according to The Associated Press.

The combined sum paid marks the starting point where President Trump should begin cutting what the U.S. egregiously overpays Turtle Bay.

