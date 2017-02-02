Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Laurels & Lances

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, 4:24 p.m.

Laurel: To addressing opioid-overdose repeaters. Beginning this month in the Greensburg area, a Westmoreland County Drug Overdose Task Force pilot program will send an intervention team to OD survivors' homes. The aim is to capitalize on what the task force's director calls “a teachable moment” to push addicts into treatment, which too many avoid for fear of withdrawal symptoms. Reversing Westmoreland's record fatal-overdose levels requires preventing addiction and helping addicts get clean.

On the “Watch List”: The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority. This week's boil-water order that affected approximately 100,000 customers added insult to the injury done by four straight years of rate hikes — with more rate hikes coming, because the PWSA plans to borrow $500 million for a five-year infrastructure repair program. With leaky, Civil War-era mains feeding the Highland Park reservoir — which supplies 60 percent of the city's water — and some pumps so old that parts must be made specially, why wasn't this infrastructure work tackled sooner?

Lance: To another round of picking winners with taxpayer dollars. That's what Westmoreland County and the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau did with $382,271 in lodging-tax money. The 37 recipients of 2017 tourism grants gain an unfair advantage over far more county hotels, groups, events, agencies and attractions that weren't included. But that's business as usual in Westmoreland.

