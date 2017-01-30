Alle-Kiski Tuesday takes
Lofty goal: Nonprofit Faith Community Partners wants to renovate a rundown Tarentum building and turn it into a laundromat and community center. It bought the building and an adjoining parking lot for $63,000 from Tarentum Mayor Carl Magnetta 17 months ago. The group wants to raise $1 million for the renovations. A new building probably would have been cheaper. But the group's executive director says the old building's size and central location at 305 E. Fifth Ave. is the attraction. The project is already behind schedule. We'll be watching closely.
Loose ends?: A $250,000 tab for transportation, food and drink expenses for events last year marking the 200th anniversary of Pittsburgh's incorporation adds up to a tad more than “loose ends.” It's akin to a left hook, which City Council agreed to pay in a 8-1 vote. Yes, Mayor Bill Peduto had said “some” public money would be needed, depending on how much came through in private donations. But a quarter-million dollars? That's no mere bag of shells. A bill this size shouldn't be sprung on taxpayers.
In the clink: Disgraced ex-U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah, D-Philadelphia, began his 10-year sentence last week, the second-longest prison stretch for a member of Congress. Mr. Fattah, you'll recall, was convicted with four associates on 29 corruption charges for misappropriation of hundreds of thousands of dollars from various campaign and charitable sources. His experience should be an object lesson in the State of Corruption. If past is prologue, however, that lesson will go unheeded.