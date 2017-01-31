Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Incorrigible Iran: Going ballistic

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

North Korea isn't the only rogue nation whose missile and nuclear-weapons development bears watching by the Trump administration. U.S. officials say Iran just conducted another missile test that violated a United Nations resolution.

The medium-range ballistic missile was launched from “a well-known test site … about 140 miles east of Tehran” and “flew 600 miles before exploding, in a failed test of a reentry vehicle,” Fox News reports. Detected by U.S. satellites, the launch was “at least Iran's second missile test since July.”

And it violated U.N. Resolution 2231, which took effect July 20, 2015 — just days after Iran's nuclear deal with the U.S. and other world powers was signed. The resolution imposed an eight-year ban on any Iranian “activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using such ballistic missile technology.”

Iran, of course, “claims the tests are legitimate because they are not designed to carry a nuclear warhead.” Tell that to Israel, Saudi Arabia and other neighbors — as well as U.S. troops in the Middle East — that Iran could target with nuke-tipped missiles.

With Iran flouting the U.N.'s toothlessness, its missile development is one more danger that the Trump administration must address for the sake of America and its allies — before Iran becomes capable of devastating Israel or Saudi Arabia in a flash.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.