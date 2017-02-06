Tuesday takes
Prison space race: On the heels of the announced closing of the state prison in Pittsburgh come concerns from Westmoreland County officials over the effect this could have on the local lockup. SCI Pittsburgh serves as the regional diagnostic and classification unit for inmates who move into the state system. Its closure could create a backlog of inmates who are sent from Westmoreland County Prison to state prisons, local officials say. Overcrowding at the county prison is enough of a problem without the Department of Corrections adding to it.
Corporate relations: Kennametal Corp.'s brighter financial picture, through cost cutting and restructuring, certainly is good news for Westmoreland County. Back in September 2015, more than a few county leaders got cold-cocked on news that Kennametal was packing up its corporate offices and heading to Pittsburgh. But the company ultimately took a different course. Nevertheless, the challenge remains for Westmoreland's leaders to find ways to retain longtime employers like Kennametal — and to attract new ones.
Congratulations: One hundred years of public service warrants some horn blowing for the Pleasant Unity Volunteer Fire Department. And it is fitting that the fire company will host this year's annual Westmoreland County Firemen's Association Convention from June 8-10. Give these volunteers a big thumbs-up for their dedication and service.