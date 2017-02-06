Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Tuesday takes

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 13 minutes ago

Prison space race: On the heels of the announced closing of the state prison in Pittsburgh come concerns from Westmoreland County officials over the effect this could have on the local lockup. SCI Pittsburgh serves as the regional diagnostic and classification unit for inmates who move into the state system. Its closure could create a backlog of inmates who are sent from Westmoreland County Prison to state prisons, local officials say. Overcrowding at the county prison is enough of a problem without the Department of Corrections adding to it.

Corporate relations: Kennametal Corp.'s brighter financial picture, through cost cutting and restructuring, certainly is good news for Westmoreland County. Back in September 2015, more than a few county leaders got cold-cocked on news that Kennametal was packing up its corporate offices and heading to Pittsburgh. But the company ultimately took a different course. Nevertheless, the challenge remains for Westmoreland's leaders to find ways to retain longtime employers like Kennametal — and to attract new ones.

Congratulations: One hundred years of public service warrants some horn blowing for the Pleasant Unity Volunteer Fire Department. And it is fitting that the fire company will host this year's annual Westmoreland County Firemen's Association Convention from June 8-10. Give these volunteers a big thumbs-up for their dedication and service.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.