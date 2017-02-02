Legionella redux: This must be the last time

Late-January news that Legionnaire's-disease bacteria were found once again at the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System campus in Oakland brought to mind a horrible chapter in local history that hopefully isn't being repeated.

A Legionnaire's outbreak between February 2011 and November 2012 at the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System was linked to at least five patients' deaths. Thankfully, “no cases of hospital-acquired Legionnaire's disease” have resulted this time, according to a VA spokesman.

VA officials said samples from numerous sinks and two water-supply lines tested positive last month for Legionella bacteria, which spread through breathing contaminated mist. In affected areas, they said, warning signs were posted, water restrictions were imposed, portable hand-washing stations were added and bagged ice and bottled water were supplied.

The hospital's director of infection protection said 1 to 2 percent of water samples typically test positive for Legionella. But local VA officials haven't explained how Legionella once again arose as a concern at the Oakland facility despite steps taken in the wake of those patient deaths.

Given the damage done to veterans' trust in the Pittsburgh VA Healthcare System by the fatal 2011-12 outbreak, restoring that trust should be a high priority. VA officials can do so by better addressing what actions they're taking to ensure that this is the last time the facility makes Legionella-related headlines.