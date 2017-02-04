Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Sunday pops

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Just days after the election, Donald Trump told “60 Minutes” he's “fine” with the Supreme Court legalizing same-sex marriage — a ruling we called “a welcome advance on the path to the right to be let alone.” Last week, he let stand an Obama-administration executive order that prohibits workplace discrimination against LGBTQ employees by federal contractors. Amid the uproar over Mr. Trump's follow-through on other stances he took before becoming president, credit is due for affirming his support for LGBTQ rights. … GOP state Sen. Scott Wagner, Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf's first 2018 challenger, is following Mr. Wolf's playbook. PennLive reports Mr. Wagner, who owns a waste-hauling company, loaned his campaign $4 million. Wolf, who earned his fortune making kitchen cabinets, put $10 million of his own into his 2014 campaign. With both from the same area, will the 2018 gubernatorial race be “Battle of the York County Millionaires”? Stay tuned. ... A new Public Policy Polling survey of football fans nationwide finds just 27 percent are rooting for New England in today's Super Bowl, 53 percent for Atlanta. The Patriots edge the Dallas Cowboys for most hated NFL team, yet 52 percent of fans pick New England to win. All together now: “Here we go, Falcons, here we go!”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.