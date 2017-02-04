Sunday pops
Just days after the election, Donald Trump told “60 Minutes” he's “fine” with the Supreme Court legalizing same-sex marriage — a ruling we called “a welcome advance on the path to the right to be let alone.” Last week, he let stand an Obama-administration executive order that prohibits workplace discrimination against LGBTQ employees by federal contractors. Amid the uproar over Mr. Trump's follow-through on other stances he took before becoming president, credit is due for affirming his support for LGBTQ rights. … GOP state Sen. Scott Wagner, Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf's first 2018 challenger, is following Mr. Wolf's playbook. PennLive reports Mr. Wagner, who owns a waste-hauling company, loaned his campaign $4 million. Wolf, who earned his fortune making kitchen cabinets, put $10 million of his own into his 2014 campaign. With both from the same area, will the 2018 gubernatorial race be “Battle of the York County Millionaires”? Stay tuned. ... A new Public Policy Polling survey of football fans nationwide finds just 27 percent are rooting for New England in today's Super Bowl, 53 percent for Atlanta. The Patriots edge the Dallas Cowboys for most hated NFL team, yet 52 percent of fans pick New England to win. All together now: “Here we go, Falcons, here we go!”