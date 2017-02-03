Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Saturday roundup

Tribune-Review | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

“Speaking to Israel Radio, the new U.N. chief said there's ‘no doubt' that Jerusalem is holy to all three ... major monotheistic religions, adding that ... ‘the Temple that the Romans destroyed in Jerusalem was a Jewish temple.' … There's serious talk … about slashing the U.S. payments that cover a fifth of the United Nations budget. You have to wonder if that's why (Antonio) Guterres is suddenly talking so nicely about Israel.”

— from a New York Post editorial

“(T)hose preprinted signs proclaiming (Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil) Gorsuch is ‘extreme and dangerous' ... would be great collectors' items for politics and law nerds. They'd also be useful props in a future confirmation fight — if someone in D.C. sees some in a dumpster, grab a few.”

— Jonah Goldberg,

National Review's The Corner

“The typical liberal believes ... the world's 7.5 billion people (have) a right to become an American citizen. The average citizen ... believes that becoming an American is a privilege, not a right.”

— Joe Alton, The Daily Caller

“Finally — a proposal that will unite Americans across the political spectrum. Vox's Todd VanDerWerff writes … that Hollywood should cancel its … Oscars broadcast if it wants to put teeth into its opposition to Donald Trump and his policies. … (The broadcast is also) interminable, self-congratulatory, and has less suspense than a Patriots-Browns game in December.”

— Ed Morrissey, HotAir

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.