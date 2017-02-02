Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Alle-Kiski Laurels & Lances

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 51 minutes ago

Lance: To Springdale Council. Sometimes doing what's legal doesn't necessarily mean it's right. Springdale councilors appointed the inexperienced daughter of a sitting member to a vacant spot on the Borough Council. In doing so, they overlooked other candidates with experience, including ones who served previously on the council.

It doesn't look good when councilors ignore seasoned politicians and appoint the inexperienced daughter of a colleague to serve with them. It's legal, but to avoid questions and suspicions about their motive, they probably shouldn't have done it. It stinks.

On the “Watch List”: New Kensington-Arnold School District. The state's highest court said the district must reinstate a teacher fired for possessing marijuana. It's been a three-year battle and the district has lost to music teacher Joseph Edward Melnick at every step. Three courts and an arbitrator have now ruled in favor Melnick. They all said he's entitled to his job and back pay.

The district insists on spending precious money and resources to get an outcome that doesn't seem likely. It plans to ask the state Supreme Court to reconsider. Judges rarely ever reverse themselves — saying “Oops! Sorry, we got it wrong.” The district is entitled to utilize every legal avenue. But at some point someone has to say, “Enough.” Maybe that time has come.

Lance:To another round of picking winners with taxpayer dollars. That's what Westmoreland County and the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau did with $382,271 in lodging-tax money. The 37 recipients of 2017 tourism grants gain an unfair advantage over far more county hotels, groups, events, agencies and attractions that weren't included. But that's business as usual in Westmoreland.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.