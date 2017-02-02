Alle-Kiski Laurels & Lances

Lance: To Springdale Council. Sometimes doing what's legal doesn't necessarily mean it's right. Springdale councilors appointed the inexperienced daughter of a sitting member to a vacant spot on the Borough Council. In doing so, they overlooked other candidates with experience, including ones who served previously on the council.

It doesn't look good when councilors ignore seasoned politicians and appoint the inexperienced daughter of a colleague to serve with them. It's legal, but to avoid questions and suspicions about their motive, they probably shouldn't have done it. It stinks.

On the “Watch List”: New Kensington-Arnold School District. The state's highest court said the district must reinstate a teacher fired for possessing marijuana. It's been a three-year battle and the district has lost to music teacher Joseph Edward Melnick at every step. Three courts and an arbitrator have now ruled in favor Melnick. They all said he's entitled to his job and back pay.

The district insists on spending precious money and resources to get an outcome that doesn't seem likely. It plans to ask the state Supreme Court to reconsider. Judges rarely ever reverse themselves — saying “Oops! Sorry, we got it wrong.” The district is entitled to utilize every legal avenue. But at some point someone has to say, “Enough.” Maybe that time has come.

Lance:To another round of picking winners with taxpayer dollars. That's what Westmoreland County and the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau did with $382,271 in lodging-tax money. The 37 recipients of 2017 tourism grants gain an unfair advantage over far more county hotels, groups, events, agencies and attractions that weren't included. But that's business as usual in Westmoreland.