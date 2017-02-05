Film tax credits: Yell 'cut!'

A $600 million shortfall for Pennsylvania's current budget year and a projected $1.7 billion deficit for the next are reasons enough to declare “that's a wrap” for the state's $60-million-a-year film tax credits. But other reasons are at least as compelling.

A PublicSource review of 339 projects approved for 95 percent of the decade-old program's credits shows $116 million-plus — more than one in five film tax credit dollars — going to Pennsylvania-based productions, such as home-shopping channel QVC, and thus “missing the program's true intent to attract out-of-state productions.” Also, “productions sell 99 percent of all film tax credits to companies that have nothing to do with film or TV,” providing “a backdoor tax break for some of the largest corporations and utilities operating in Pennsylvania,” including Apple and Duquesne Light.

Buyers often pay less than the credits are worth, making money on such deals. So do brokers — “thousands in fees from each transaction.” And as the Commonwealth Foundation says, the program has “largely failed to seed a permanent, successful native industry in Pennsylvania to work with outside studios,” creating “relatively few and never permanent” jobs.

“It's becoming nearly impossible to justify another year of this corporate welfare program,” the foundation says.

Given the state's budget crunch and the program's flaws, taxpayers should wait no longer for Harrisburg to yell “cut!”