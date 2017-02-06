Berkeley's lesson: Free speech for all

A recent protest at the University of California at Berkeley that turned violent, forcing cancellation of a speaker's appearance, causing $100,000 in damage and injuring at least six people, crystallizes a serious threat to First Amendment rights.

The speaker was right-wing Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos, but the fundamental issue transcends ideology. Indeed, the irony of this occurring at the home of the 1960s Free Speech Movement has been widely noted. So should be the fact that the movement included campus Republicans supporting Barry Goldwater in 1964, who objected to Berkeley's restrictions on political activity at the time.

Berkeley's chancellor, citing the First Amendment, defended Mr. Yiannopoulos' right to speak against professors accusing him of “hate speech.” His appearance was canceled only after a small, masked, black-clad group, reportedly not students but anarchist agitators, turned violent.

Yet one ostensibly peaceful student protester blamed the chancellor for the violence — and for denouncing it — because he didn't nix the speech in advance.

Today's “safe spaces” campus mindset leads to thinking “distasteful” speech should be stifled — and that those who refuse to do so are at fault when anarchists, hardly distinguishable visually from ISIS thugs, sow chaos. That's not how the First Amendment, collegiate discourse or the real world beyond campus should work.

Those who believe speech should be free for only their side threaten truly free speech for all.