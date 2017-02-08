The Thursday wrap
For good reason, Westmoreland County Judge Christopher Feliciani denied the guilty-but-mentally-ill plea for Alex Hribal, the ex-Franklin Regional High School student whose 2014 knife attack injured 20 students and a security guard. Acknowledging Mr. Hribal's “psychotic illness,” Judge Feliciani found that he “possessed the capacity to appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct.” That's clear from his own handwritten manifesto, which reveals a focused mindset. The full measure of justice for Hribal's victims demands a trial. ... Suggesting that millions of dollars in new “economic activity” is conceivable by jacking up Allegheny County's hotel tax by 1.25 percentage points is, at best, presumptive and, at worst, a disincentive for travelers. Visitors already pay the county's 7 percent hotel tax, plus a 6 percent state sales tax and a 1 percent Regional Asset District tax. Reaching deeper into the same pockets gives tourists reason to find more hospitable accommodations. ... 84 Lumber's Super Bowl immigration ad certainly scored a touchdown in terms of exposure — and touched off a controversy. The broadcast ad features a Spanish-speaking woman and her young daughter trekking to the southern U.S. border. It directs viewers to watch the full ad at journey84.com. Reportedly the ad's message was “too controversial” for Fox. And what was so controversial for this couple, in the full ad, to come upon, presumably, President Trump's proposed border wall and pass through an open door? They didn't attempt to subvert the wall. America's “door” is open for those willing to pass through it legally.