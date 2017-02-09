Police academy cheating scandal: Get the broom

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The widespread cheating scandal that has rocked the Pennsylvania State Police Academy is bad enough. Even worse, given the allegations, is the caliber of cadets who sought to dishonestly join the ranks of law enforcement.

According to one cadet, “It got to the point we didn't need to study” and “this is how it would be.” How pathetic.

An investigation found that at least six instructors confirmed that they had provided test answers to cadets. The dearth of sufficient “guidelines” on exactly what information could be provided in advance to cadets excuses nothing. Cheating is cheating.

Of course, corruption of this sorry sort is easily enabled when the academy didn't bother to change the test content — reportedly for decades.

And although dozens of cadets scheduled to graduate in 2016 were dismissed or resigned, no instructor or trooper got canned. Are we to presume that this “culture of complacency,” in the words of State Police Commissioner Tyree Blocker, is limited to recent cadets?

Make no mistake: Cheating is a character flaw that doesn't necessarily end with the last test taken.

The proud tradition of Pennsylvania's state troopers has been besmirched. Changing the academy “culture” begins by firing every person tied to this scandal. And troopers who honestly earned the right to wear their uniforms deserve the redemption of a thorough housecleaning.