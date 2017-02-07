Gateway & the girl: Needless black eye
Updated 2 hours ago
Gateway School Board members needlessly gave themselves and their district a black eye by refusing to let a girl mourning her father finish first grade there.
Kamdyn Biddle's father died in September. Her mother, Katy, moved the grieving family to her parents' Murrysville home for help with her infant twins. But she remained a Gateway homeowner and taxpayer. And Kamdyn's Gateway principal told her mom that she could finish the school year there. But the board upheld the superintendent's decision that she couldn't.
The state Department of Education calls such cases “a matter of local policy.” And the state school code provides flexibility for boards to grant residency waivers. Yet Gateway solicitor Bruce Dice, who says the board was worried about others who move away suing to keep students in Gateway, maintains state law prohibited a waiver for Kamdyn. Curiously, Mr. Dice didn't mention that state code provision in a Feb. 2 memo about Kamdyn's case. But he did take a swipe at newspapers, including a false statement about Trib coverage of the Biddles' story.
Katy Biddle won't appeal, saying she doesn't want Kamdyn — now attending a Franklin Regional elementary — at “a school that doesn't want her.” That leaves Gateway's image smarting from a self-inflicted blow — and grieving family members with a sour taste in their mouths. And all because the school board, applying authority instead of reason, put its own interests above those of a bereaved first-grader.