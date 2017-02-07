Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Gateway & the girl: Needless black eye

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, 4:51 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Gateway School Board members needlessly gave themselves and their district a black eye by refusing to let a girl mourning her father finish first grade there.

Kamdyn Biddle's father died in September. Her mother, Katy, moved the grieving family to her parents' Murrysville home for help with her infant twins. But she remained a Gateway homeowner and taxpayer. And Kamdyn's Gateway principal told her mom that she could finish the school year there. But the board upheld the superintendent's decision that she couldn't.

The state Department of Education calls such cases “a matter of local policy.” And the state school code provides flexibility for boards to grant residency waivers. Yet Gateway solicitor Bruce Dice, who says the board was worried about others who move away suing to keep students in Gateway, maintains state law prohibited a waiver for Kamdyn. Curiously, Mr. Dice didn't mention that state code provision in a Feb. 2 memo about Kamdyn's case. But he did take a swipe at newspapers, including a false statement about Trib coverage of the Biddles' story.

Katy Biddle won't appeal, saying she doesn't want Kamdyn — now attending a Franklin Regional elementary — at “a school that doesn't want her.” That leaves Gateway's image smarting from a self-inflicted blow — and grieving family members with a sour taste in their mouths. And all because the school board, applying authority instead of reason, put its own interests above those of a bereaved first-grader.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.