Editorials

Alle-Kiski Tuesday takes

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

On to states: Congratulations to the Burrell Bucs and Kiski Cavaliers wrestling teams, both of which won WPIAL championships on Saturday. It's been 20 years since Alle-Kiski teams took home double titles in the same year. We can't wait to see how these powerhouse teams do at states in Hershey.

A little dirt adds character, right? Well, at least we can tell ourselves that when we aren't washing our cars in our driveways, thanks to stepped-up stormwater regulations from the state. Soap now is a no-no for car washing if the water will end up in a storm sewer. New state regulations require municipalities to test for such contaminants more often. Save up those quarters for your local wishy-wash.

Another reason to like dogs: As if many of us needed one. Chester the comfort dog at Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home in Apollo lends his adorable persona to anyone needing support through the grief of losing a loved one. The pooch has been helping folks relax during tough times for years. Indeed, when people talk about a dog's unconditional love, they mean it.

