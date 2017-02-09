Laurels & Lances
Lance: To fantasies about Pittsburgh hosting a Super Bowl. Almost two years ago, the Steelers filed NFL paperwork indicating interest in hosting 2023's big game. But scholars say it costs “at least $50 million to host these things” and “there's no evidence” of “tangible economic benefits.” Plus, Heinz Field's 68,400 seats make it small for a Super Bowl and are exposed to weather. And no NFL team has ever won a Lombardi Trophy in its own stadium. The Steelers should pass on a formal bid due next year. Focus on playing in Super Bowls, not hosting one.
On the “Watch List”: Pennsylvania's new, tougher waterway-pollutant rules for municipalities. Giving your car a soapy driveway bath is a violation if the suds end up in a storm sewer. Yet catching violators dumping most anything — oil, gas, paint, thinner — into storm drains has always been nearly impossible. And these rules will only increase municipalities' costs and hassles. So, what are rules, however well-intended, worth if they practically can't be enforced?
Laurel: To spontaneous acts of kindness and appreciation. Darrick Gerano, Murrysville Medic One director, used social media to let an unidentified benefactor know his or her generosity didn't go unnoticed. That person paid the breakfast checks for ambulance crews who'd already had a busy morning when more calls forced their quick exit from the Murrysville Eat'n Park. Here's hoping this small but thoughtful gesture inspires more of the same.