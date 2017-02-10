Saturday roundup
“There may be short-term advantages to running headlines about millions of illegal immigrants voting or secret United Nations plots to steal your guns, but the longer the right enables such fabrications, the weaker it will be in the long run. As uncomfortable as it may be, it will fall to the conservative media to police its worst actors.”
— Charles J. Sykes, conservative former
radio host, in The New York Times
“(President Trump) does need to understand that the press is another check on his power. That's what the Founders had in mind when they drew up the First Amendment. … (A) constant war with the press isn't good for either side — or, more importantly, for the American people.”
— Bernard Goldberg, TownHall
“The White House on Monday published a list of terror attacks ... that it claims were ‘under-reported' by the American media … . The list includes 78 incidents worldwide, but notably, doesn't mention even one terror attack in Israel.”
— Amir Tibon, Haaretz
“The half-time show at the Super Bowl is not the place to be ‘profound.' It's the place to have fun. How grindingly miserable life as a leftist must be that every moment be infused with their insufferable messaging. … Lady Gaga's show was fun, upbeat and patriotic. Being patriotic is being political in the best way. Lady Gaga was political enough.”
— Melissa Mackenzie, The American
Spectator's The Spectacle blog