Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Saturday roundup

Tribune-Review | Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

“There may be short-term advantages to running headlines about millions of illegal immigrants voting or secret United Nations plots to steal your guns, but the longer the right enables such fabrications, the weaker it will be in the long run. As uncomfortable as it may be, it will fall to the conservative media to police its worst actors.”

— Charles J. Sykes, conservative former

radio host, in The New York Times

“(President Trump) does need to understand that the press is another check on his power. That's what the Founders had in mind when they drew up the First Amendment. … (A) constant war with the press isn't good for either side — or, more importantly, for the American people.”

— Bernard Goldberg, TownHall

“The White House on Monday published a list of terror attacks ... that it claims were ‘under-reported' by the American media … . The list includes 78 incidents worldwide, but notably, doesn't mention even one terror attack in Israel.”

— Amir Tibon, Haaretz

“The half-time show at the Super Bowl is not the place to be ‘profound.' It's the place to have fun. How grindingly miserable life as a leftist must be that every moment be infused with their insufferable messaging. … Lady Gaga's show was fun, upbeat and patriotic. Being patriotic is being political in the best way. Lady Gaga was political enough.”

— Melissa Mackenzie, The American

Spectator's The Spectacle blog

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.