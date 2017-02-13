Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Tuesday takes

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 17 minutes ago

It's baaaaaack!: Time and again we've warned municipalities that rely on state police services that sooner rather than later, a per-resident fee proposal would rear its head again in Harrisburg. Anyone care to guess what's going to happen to the proposed $25-per-resident charge over time if Gov. Tom Wolf gets his way? Better for these locales to get behind the proposal raised years ago by Sen. Kim Ward, R-Hempfield, which allows municipalities to pay for the state police services they use. Simply turning their noses up at any payment proposal could lead to a Harrisburg “solution,” which will cost them more in the long haul.

What's in the water?: Since the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority issued a flush-and-boil water advisory, since lifted, more than a few inquiring minds want answers. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Auditor General Eugene DePasquale want a review of authority operations. Now Mayor Bill Peduto has asked the Office of Municipal Investigations to look into what went wrong. The powers that be are sufficiently concerned. So should be PWSA customers, who deserve answers.

“Quality of life” enforcement: Jeannette hopes to have its property maintenance ordinance up and running next month. Property owners will be fined $25 for each violation, such as for high grass or junk vehicles in their yards. Here's hoping it's effective. It is, however, troubling whenever government has to step in and enforce private property upkeep. Even more troubling is when errant property owners simply ignore the fines.

