Editorials

Sunday pops

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

President Trump's tax returns wouldn't be an issue in Norway — because, Agence France-Presse reports, Norway has annually published online all taxpayers' “earnings, wealth, and tax payments” since 2001. Misuse led Norway to end anonymous searches of that data in 2014, so Norwegians can “easily find out who was checking up on them.” Oslo's surely off Mr. Trump's list of potential post-presidency landing spots — but were he to move there, imagine what he'd tweet about those who look up his info. … The Ghost of Elections Past noted a Paris Fashion Week show included menswear featuring Bernie Sanders' “signature red-and-white logo updated to say ‘Balenciaga' instead,” according to Heat Street. Mentioning that printed cotton T-shirts from prior collections cost $350 to $550, the website says “Balenciaga isn't exactly priced for the 99 percent.” If you want to “feel the Bern” this way, you'll need to have money burning a hole in your pocket. … The Ghost of Elections Yet To Come noticed PoliticsPA reporting Allegheny County's Paul Mango visited Philadelphia to discuss a 2018 GOP gubernatorial bid with fundraising and communications firms that worked on Gov. Tom Corbett's 2014 campaign. PoliticsPA says Mr. Mango is a senior partner at McKinsey & Co. — which PennLive says got a “short-term, $1.8 million contract” last fall to consult on Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf's budget proposal. So, if Mr. Wolf doesn't face GOP state Sen. Scott Wagner in “Battle of the York County Millionaires,” he might face Mango in “Battle of the Strange Bedfellows.”

