Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

The Thursday wrap

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 49 minutes ago

Depending on one's perspective, approval of the 306-mile Mariner East 2 pipeline by the Department of Environmental Protection is either great news or cause for grave concern. Pending approval from the Army Corps of Engineers, the 20-inch pipeline will be built parallel to Sunoco Logistics' Mariner East line, crossing 36 miles (about 270 properties) in Westmoreland County. Of course, safety is a paramount consideration. But so, too, is eminent domain. Here's hoping that at some future date, all sides can agree that Mariner East 2 was done right. ... Allegations of dirty laundry, or more accurately, dirty linens, have focused attention on the cleanliness of bedsheets cleaned by a company that's now facing a lawsuit. This, stemming from the UPMC mold crisis. Paris Healthcare Linen Services and UPMC are being sued by attorneys, who say postoperative fungal infections led to the deaths of two patients at UPMC Presbyterian and Montefiore hospitals. A closer look at hospital linens is in order. It is nevertheless unsettling that something so rudimentary — the cleanliness of bedsheets — has been brought into question and is now the subject of litigation. ... A nearly $10 million cash infusion from the Federal Communications Commission's broadcast incentive auction will “get us out of the hole,” says WQED Multimedia President and CEO Deborah Acklin. America's first local public broadcasting TV station has endured years of layoffs. But out of the hole is not necessarily out of the woods. WQED still needs the public's support. And that means finding and sustaining programming that resonates with viewers.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.