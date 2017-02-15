The Thursday wrap
Updated 49 minutes ago
Depending on one's perspective, approval of the 306-mile Mariner East 2 pipeline by the Department of Environmental Protection is either great news or cause for grave concern. Pending approval from the Army Corps of Engineers, the 20-inch pipeline will be built parallel to Sunoco Logistics' Mariner East line, crossing 36 miles (about 270 properties) in Westmoreland County. Of course, safety is a paramount consideration. But so, too, is eminent domain. Here's hoping that at some future date, all sides can agree that Mariner East 2 was done right. ... Allegations of dirty laundry, or more accurately, dirty linens, have focused attention on the cleanliness of bedsheets cleaned by a company that's now facing a lawsuit. This, stemming from the UPMC mold crisis. Paris Healthcare Linen Services and UPMC are being sued by attorneys, who say postoperative fungal infections led to the deaths of two patients at UPMC Presbyterian and Montefiore hospitals. A closer look at hospital linens is in order. It is nevertheless unsettling that something so rudimentary — the cleanliness of bedsheets — has been brought into question and is now the subject of litigation. ... A nearly $10 million cash infusion from the Federal Communications Commission's broadcast incentive auction will “get us out of the hole,” says WQED Multimedia President and CEO Deborah Acklin. America's first local public broadcasting TV station has endured years of layoffs. But out of the hole is not necessarily out of the woods. WQED still needs the public's support. And that means finding and sustaining programming that resonates with viewers.