Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Leach's anti-forfeiture tweet: Right stance, wrong approach

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 17 minutes ago

Mocking due process and the Fourth Amendment, civil asset forfeiture is a repulsive blight on America's justice system. But intelligent efforts to end it aren't helped by the scurrilous social media approach taken by ultra-liberal state Sen. Daylin Leach, D-Montgomery County.

Under what amounts to “legal” thievery, law enforcers seize cash, cars, houses, computers and other property from people who haven't been convicted of anything . And opposition to it is a rare point of agreement across the political divide, which makes Mr. Leach's crude Twitter tirade particularly regrettable.

Reacting to President Trump reportedly threatening to “destroy” the career of a Texas state senator who opposes civil asset forfeiture, fellow opponent Leach sent a tweet calling the president a “fascist, loofa-faced, (expletive)-gibbon!” He justified that vulgarity by citing “the world we live in” and the need “to fight with everything we have.”

But by sinking to the same regrettably imbecilic level as too much political discourse today, Leach did civil asset forfeiture's opponents no favor.

Nor is there any need to resort to name-calling to make the case against asset thievery. Forcing its targets to prove their innocence, it perverts presumption of innocence, a bedrock principle of U.S. justice — and it's ripe for corrupt, pocket-lining abuse.

That's what opponents such as Leach should be tweeting — not barnyard personal insults that detract from their admirable argument.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.