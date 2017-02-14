Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

The DeVos protest: Shrill & empty

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 6 minutes ago

The pitiful level of political discourse nationwide and its accompanying intolerance sunk to a new level last weekend when protesters temporarily blocked the nation's newly confirmed public schools chief from entering a public school.

Some Black Lives Matter protesters reportedly barred the way of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, a school-choice advocate whose recent confirmation touched off a firestorm of criticism, most notably from the defenders of public education's status quo. Eventually Ms. DeVos made it into Jefferson Middle School Academy in Washington, D.C., but not before unrelenting protesters got in her face, shouting “Shame!”

Shame over what?

The Education secretary has yet to issue a single policy statement in her official capacity. Those who so rabidly excoriate DeVos are the shameful — if not the shameless. Is their protest truly about her character and/or credentials? Or is this about her endorsement of school choice, the bogeyman of teachers unions and educrats everywhere?

The ranting continued over the weekend as critics blasted DeVos for supposedly misspelling the name of a black sociologist in an Education Department tweet. Officials say she didn't write it. But why let details ruin a good smear, eh?

Such animosity bordering on hysteria sidelines any meaningful critical analysis. What emerges instead from all the anger is a collective, counterproductive whine — shrill and annoying and accomplishing nothing.

