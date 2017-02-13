Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Alle-Kiski Tuesday takes

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 17 minutes ago

Broken main:Help finally is coming for firefighters in Vandergrift. The first responders have been at a disadvantage for years when fighting large fires in some parts of the borough. The problem wasn't training or their equipment. It was getting enough water from hydrants because of narrow pipes — especially in high elevations. The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County is planning to spend $1 million to replace those pipes with 8-inch lines to allow for stronger water flow. This is money well spent and should have been done a long time ago. Residents shouldn't have to worry about their homes burning down because firefighters don't have enough water pressure. Let's hope this work is put on the fast track.

Pothole season:Seems like Vandergrift isn't the only borough suffering from neglect. Its namesake neighbor to the east is having some problems with a potholed main road. East Vandergrift Councilman Dion Urban says Vandergrift Lane began having maintenance problems 10 years ago because of a pounding from large trucks. The street is maintained by the state but apparently it took some intervention from state Sen. Jim Brewster's office to get PennDOT's attention. Residents pay state and local taxes to have streets properly maintained. PennDOT and the borough need to get their act together and get the road fixed quickly.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.