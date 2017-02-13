Alle-Kiski Tuesday takes
Broken main:Help finally is coming for firefighters in Vandergrift. The first responders have been at a disadvantage for years when fighting large fires in some parts of the borough. The problem wasn't training or their equipment. It was getting enough water from hydrants because of narrow pipes — especially in high elevations. The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County is planning to spend $1 million to replace those pipes with 8-inch lines to allow for stronger water flow. This is money well spent and should have been done a long time ago. Residents shouldn't have to worry about their homes burning down because firefighters don't have enough water pressure. Let's hope this work is put on the fast track.
Pothole season:Seems like Vandergrift isn't the only borough suffering from neglect. Its namesake neighbor to the east is having some problems with a potholed main road. East Vandergrift Councilman Dion Urban says Vandergrift Lane began having maintenance problems 10 years ago because of a pounding from large trucks. The street is maintained by the state but apparently it took some intervention from state Sen. Jim Brewster's office to get PennDOT's attention. Residents pay state and local taxes to have streets properly maintained. PennDOT and the borough need to get their act together and get the road fixed quickly.