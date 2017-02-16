Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Laurels & Lances

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Lance: To threats against a school district. Such behavior is utterly repugnant. Yet Gateway's superintendent and some school board members reportedly received death threats for refusing to let a first-grader mourning her deceased father finish this year in the district. Public criticism is one thing. But rather than criticize on the record, cowards — conspicuous by their absence from Gateway's Feb. 7 board meeting — threaten from the shadows. They should be prosecuted as the evidence dictates.

On the “Watch List”: The former Jeannette Glass plant site. The Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. is awaiting the state Department of Environmental Protection's response to its plan for demolition and remediation. Any progress is welcome. But the best news will be this site's return to the tax rolls as an active, revenue-generating business location — not one that costs taxpayers more money for years on end.

Laurel: To a growing high-tech hub's big boost. Ford is investing $1 billion over five years in Pittsburgh-based Argo AI's autonomous-vehicle technology. Argo AI's founding CEO and COO are Carnegie Mellon National Robotics Engineering Center alumni who've worked for Google and Uber. Argo's adding 200 jobs among Pittsburgh, Michigan and California. Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says 1,000 eventually could result. With synergy between academia and industry, Pittsburgh should benefit as it accelerates toward global leadership in developing driverless cars.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.