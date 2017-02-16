Laurels & Lances
Lance: To threats against a school district. Such behavior is utterly repugnant. Yet Gateway's superintendent and some school board members reportedly received death threats for refusing to let a first-grader mourning her deceased father finish this year in the district. Public criticism is one thing. But rather than criticize on the record, cowards — conspicuous by their absence from Gateway's Feb. 7 board meeting — threaten from the shadows. They should be prosecuted as the evidence dictates.
On the “Watch List”: The former Jeannette Glass plant site. The Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. is awaiting the state Department of Environmental Protection's response to its plan for demolition and remediation. Any progress is welcome. But the best news will be this site's return to the tax rolls as an active, revenue-generating business location — not one that costs taxpayers more money for years on end.
Laurel: To a growing high-tech hub's big boost. Ford is investing $1 billion over five years in Pittsburgh-based Argo AI's autonomous-vehicle technology. Argo AI's founding CEO and COO are Carnegie Mellon National Robotics Engineering Center alumni who've worked for Google and Uber. Argo's adding 200 jobs among Pittsburgh, Michigan and California. Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says 1,000 eventually could result. With synergy between academia and industry, Pittsburgh should benefit as it accelerates toward global leadership in developing driverless cars.