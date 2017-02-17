Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Dishonorable & disheartening: Taking bribes in Afghanistan

Tribune-Review | Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The old saying “It takes two to tango” is as valid regarding corruption as it is for ballroom dancing. That makes the Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction's latest quarterly report to Congress especially disheartening, as it spotlights Americans accused or convicted of taking bribes.

Just in 2016's final three months, such cases yielded “one conviction and six sentencings, nearly $2 million in criminal fines and the recovery of $320,000,” according to NBC News. The SIGAR report's “gallery of greed” highlights U.S. military members linked to corruption involving American forces' Humanitarian Assistance Yard at Bagram Airfield near Kabul.

“The Yard” stores “millions of dollars' worth of clothing, food, school supplies and other items purchased from local Afghan vendors,” according to SIGAR. It found U.S. personnel accepting bribes — including Rolex watches — “to steer supply-purchase business to favored vendors.” Those convicted deserve fines and prison time.

Their detestable dealings also show that corruption in Afghanistan is as much an American problem as it is an Afghan problem. And that's another reason to end America's nation-building folly there, which has cost U.S. taxpayers an estimated $117 billion over 15 years — but still hasn't decisively defeated the Taliban or ISIS or base human greed, which knows no national or ethnic boundaries.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.