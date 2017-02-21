Navy planes grounded: Fix aircraft, then build ships
The Trump administration's talk of expanding the Navy to 350 or more ships faces grim bottom-line headwinds: After years with spending constraints and without federal budgets, maintenance and spare-parts delays and backlogs have grounded nearly two-thirds of the Navy's F/A-18 strike fighter jets and, overall, more than half of its 1,700 combat aircraft.
First reported by Defense News, this appalling situation has two major causes: Congress hasn't passed a budget for nine straight years, resorting instead to continuing resolutions that keep spending at prior-year levels, excluding many new projects. And Congress has codified spending caps imposed by the Obama administration — through 2011's Budget Control Act, which calls for such “sequestration” through 2021.
About a fourth to a half of all naval combat aircraft are usually out of service for regular maintenance. But today's “53 percent figure represents about twice the historic norm,” according to Defense News. That includes 62 percent of F/A-18s. As a result, Adm. William Moran, vice chief of naval operations, told the House Armed Services Committee there's “no depth on the bench,” CNN reports.
This administration and the GOP-controlled Congress must make finding cost-effective ways to eliminate the Navy's aviation maintenance backlog a high priority. Otherwise, all those grounded aircraft will remain useless — a problem that new ships can't solve.