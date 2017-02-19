Paycheck protection: A key first step

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Could this be the year when Pennsylvania finally cuts the taxpayer-funded tether that taps political donations from government union workers' paychecks? Every propitious journey begins with that important first step, and this one's long overdue.

Senate Bill 166 still permits government unions to collect and spend political money. It simply prohibits the use of public payroll systems to do so. A “fair share” deduction would be restricted to funds necessary to support direct membership services and not what SB 166 defines as “political contributions.”

The measure passed 28-22 in the Senate and now goes to the state House.

In 2015 alone, it's estimated that Pennsylvania's largest government unions pocketed and spent more than $7 million in campaign contributions, according to the Commonwealth Foundation.

“This legislation protects union members and all taxpayers from having their money hijacked for partisan political activity in which they have little to no say,” says Commonwealth's Nathan Benefield.

Of course, Harrisburg's acolytes for union appeasement insist the legislation is intended to silence public school teachers and other unionized workers. No, they'll be free to make political donations to union causes — but fully on their dime, not the taxpayers'.

Removing the yoke of union obligations from Pennsylvania's public employees is not going to happen overnight. But every measure toward doing so is a step in the right direction.