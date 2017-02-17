Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Saturday roundup

Tribune-Review | Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

“With a consensus on (ObamaCare) replacement, Republicans would be much better equipped to push back at contentious town halls, and to potentially defuse at least some of the fear and anger engendered by their health-care agenda. The alternative is to look the other way, avoid town halls and hope that after repeal passes everything calms down. This was essentially the Democratic tack in 2009, and how did that work out?”

— Rich Lowry, New York Post

“If, in four years, Trump's administration has been marked by frequent departures, by simmering scandals, and by never-answered questions about pecuniary conflicts of interest, the Democrats will have a clear — and potently apolitical — campaign message with which to run: To wit, ‘this guy is corrupt and chaotic and he can't fix anything .'”

— Charles C.W. Cooke, National Review's

The Corner

“Donald Trump seems comfortable with controversy, dissent and even with something outrageous. His skepticism of nearly everything but his own ego leads him into the high weeds, but his talent for spreading outrage distracts the opposition. If he's crazy, as some Democrats insist, it might be the craziness of a fox.”

— Wesley Pruden, The Washington Times

“Working on the assassination of Kim Jong Nam for … ‪@BBCNewsnight Best text on North Korea's dynastic murders is Macbeth written 1606”

— John Sweeney, via Twitter

