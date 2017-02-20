Tuesday takes

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

A better state budget, but ... : Meeting with Trib staffers last week, Commonwealth Foundation vice president Nathan Benefield said Gov. Tom Wolf's $32.3 billion budget pivots from his first tax-jacking spending plan and provides a much-improved starting point in budget negotiations with lawmakers. And while these are positive steps, he said, Pennsylvania still needs more substantive reforms, such as fixing unsustainable state pensions, to end recurring budget shortfalls. Could this be the year that the commonwealth's lawmakers get past the cosmetics of budgeting and actually dig into transformative changes? Stay tuned.

Hempfield's tower issue: A decision on a controversial Hempfield cellphone tower proposed on a township supervisor's property will have to wait a few more weeks. This, as Verizon and its contractor await the completion of an independent review on the need for the tower, which requires a zoning exception. Hempfield's Zoning Hearing Board rejected a similar exemption for a tower in 2014. That proposal drew opposition from neighbors and township Supervisor John Silvis. Better to have all the facts for an informed board decision that avoids litigation.

Charge it: A quick-thinking Jeannette youngster likely saved his family's home from a fire in the wee morning hours by using a good, old-fashioned fire alarm call box nearby. His cellphone wasn't charged and there was no landline in the house. Especially when many folks have unplugged their landline home phones, here's an apropos reminder to regularly plug in their cellphone chargers.

