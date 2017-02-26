U.N. Watch: Defund this lesson plan

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A new report by a United Nations monitoring group documents 40 instances over the past year in which school teachers and staff with a U.N. agency in the Middle East not only spewed anti-Semitism on their Facebook pages but also called for acts of terrorism against Israel.

Such depravity that instills Israeli hatred among Palestinian children is inexcusable. Never mind that these cases, documented by U.N. Watch, follow dozens of similar cases in 2015 involving employees with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

And there's no mistaking the mindset behind the messages:

• In Lebanon, UNRWA teachers venerated Adolf Hitler and praised terrorists.

• In Jordan, UNRWA staffers celebrated the death of Israeli soldiers and the murder of civilians.

• In Gaza, UNRWA teachers glorified knife attacks and acts of terrorism.

• In Syria, UNRWA teachers denied the Holocaust and incited violence.

As the report points out, this unbridled hatred permeates “the very existence of (UNRWA), its structure and operations and core political mission.” A mission, by the way, that the U.S. funded to the tune of $380 million in 2015, according to U.N. Watch.

Even if the despicable Facebook posts are removed, the poisoned mindset remains. If indeed Team Trump is serious about cutting America's U.N. funding, it should start with the share that goes to the UNRWA.