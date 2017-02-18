Sunday pops
Updated 1 hour ago
An official inauguration poster sold though the Library of Congress website contained a typo in a President Trump quote: “No dream is too big, no challenge is to great. Nothing we want for the future is beyond our reach.” Buyers might want to decline the library's refund offer, though. After all, these posters might become political memorabilia's equivalent of the 1918 “Inverted Jenny” stamps that depicted a biplane upside-down — one of which drew $1.175 million at auction last year. … Last Sunday's 2 a.m. break-in and fire-extinguisher vandalism on the Senate side of the Capitol in Harrisburg should serve as a security wake-up call for state government. The damage done by the 27-year-old Gettysburg man charged in the incident, allegedly while drunk, is a sobering warning about what a more focused and determined — and perhaps armed — attacker could accomplish. Better safe than sorry. … Federal Election Commission paperwork filed by state Rep. Rick Saccone, R-Elizabeth, makes him Democrat U.S. Sen. Bob Casey's first official 2018 challenger, PennLive reports. First elected in 2010, Mr. Saccone is a former career Air Force officer, has taught at St. Vincent College and probably is best known for proposals to label 2012 the “Year of the Bible” and mandate display of “In God We Trust” in public schools. Saccone told PennLive he wants “to help our new president secure the agenda that our people voted for.” But will aligning himself with Mr. Trump be as advantageous come 2018 as he thinks it is now? Time will tell.