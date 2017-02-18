Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Sunday pops

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

An official inauguration poster sold though the Library of Congress website contained a typo in a President Trump quote: “No dream is too big, no challenge is to great. Nothing we want for the future is beyond our reach.” Buyers might want to decline the library's refund offer, though. After all, these posters might become political memorabilia's equivalent of the 1918 “Inverted Jenny” stamps that depicted a biplane upside-down — one of which drew $1.175 million at auction last year. … Last Sunday's 2 a.m. break-in and fire-extinguisher vandalism on the Senate side of the Capitol in Harrisburg should serve as a security wake-up call for state government. The damage done by the 27-year-old Gettysburg man charged in the incident, allegedly while drunk, is a sobering warning about what a more focused and determined — and perhaps armed — attacker could accomplish. Better safe than sorry. … Federal Election Commission paperwork filed by state Rep. Rick Saccone, R-Elizabeth, makes him Democrat U.S. Sen. Bob Casey's first official 2018 challenger, PennLive reports. First elected in 2010, Mr. Saccone is a former career Air Force officer, has taught at St. Vincent College and probably is best known for proposals to label 2012 the “Year of the Bible” and mandate display of “In God We Trust” in public schools. Saccone told PennLive he wants “to help our new president secure the agenda that our people voted for.” But will aligning himself with Mr. Trump be as advantageous come 2018 as he thinks it is now? Time will tell.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.