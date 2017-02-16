Alle-Kiski Laurels & Lances

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tribune-Review | Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Laurel: To revitalizing downtown. Vacant storefronts and empty lots aren't a pleasant sight for any downtown. But they are plentiful along Fifth Avenue in New Kensington's business district. Hopefully, this will change soon thanks to Penn State New Kensington and a commitment from city leaders and the community. The university is planning to open an entrepreneurial center in September at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street. It hopes that this will be a magnet for more investments in the area. Already, there is progress. A new restaurant is opening next week. And grant money is flowing to help spruce up the area with signs, benches, bike racks and other amenities. Here's hoping these cosmetic changes help banish blight and make downtown a thriving business center.

On the “Watch List”: Dealing with neglected property. Tarentum is looking to impose rules to make sure that landlords don't neglect their rental properties. It is considering an ordinance that will require landlords to hire a local property manager if they live 40 miles or more outside the borough. Of the borough's 2,500 dwellings, 30 to 40 percent are rental properties. Fifteen percent of those properties have absentee landlords. Officials think the ordinance could help ensure absentee landlords maintain their properties. But it's not a silver bullet and not everyone will like it. There are even questions about whether it's legal. How about enforcing the building code and penalizing the owners for violations rather than regulating where landlords should live?

