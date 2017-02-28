Immigration acrimony: Paying for America's disregard

For years the White House and Congress paid lip service to U.S. immigration and deportation laws. So it's hardly surprising that President Trump's call for stepped-up enforcement would be met with such a visceral reaction from the open-borders gang.

From New York to California, demonstrators are demonizing Mr. Trump's plans to strip “sanctuary” cities of federal funding and to crack down on criminal aliens' deportations. A recent federal sweep (described as “routine”) of several hundred illegal aliens has touched off a slew of protests.

And a “Day Without Immigrants” protest shut down construction sites, restaurants and businesses nationwide.

But as the cheerleaders for immigration disorder alternate from hand-wringing to clenched fists, they conveniently sidestep this fact: Other nations deport more illegal aliens, as a percentage of their population, than the U.S. As Seth Barron of the Manhattan Institute points out in the City Journal, Canada, “as a model of civilized multiculturalism,” deports aliens at almost twice the U.S. rate. Australia, with one of the highest deportation rates in the world, intercepts boat migrants and processes them offshore before they can claim refugee status.

Exploiting America's broken immigration system while failing to offer an alternative will make a correction that much more difficult to achieve.