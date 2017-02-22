The Thursday wrap

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017

The decision by Penn-Trafford's officials to ditch the National School Lunch Program at the high school, thereby passing up a beefy bolus of federal funding, has paid off in lunches that actually are being eaten by students. Plus there's a better financial return and a lot less food ending up in the garbage. And it follows that satiated students, who are still getting nutritious meals, are better learners. Without question, Washington's unrealistic menu diktats and calorie counts have been a disaster nationwide. Kudos to Penn-Trafford and like-minded districts with sense enough to restore local control — well, at least in their lunchrooms. ... Three new “roundabouts” are scheduled to open Friday among improvements along the Interstate 70 corridor in New Stanton. And indeed these “rotaries,” as they're known elsewhere, do work reasonably well, provided drivers yield to traffic as they enter them. The “flow” doesn't work when more than one car attempts to occupy the same space at the same time. ... It's been a “busy” although not necessarily “severe” flu season, one expert tells the Trib. This, following reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that this year's flu vaccine cut the infection risk by less than half (vaccines are generally 50 to 60 percent effective against the flu, according to the CDC). As flu cases near their peak — if they haven't peaked already — the word to the wise is to keep washing one's hands thoroughly. And take heart: Spring's just around the corner.

