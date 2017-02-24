Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

'That '70s Show," UAW-style: 'Buy Union' in disguise

Tribune-Review | Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A new United Auto Workers “Buy American” TV ad campaign harkening back to such UAW spots of the late 1970s and 1980s would be overly simplistic and unlikely to resonate with 21st-century vehicle buyers.

UAW President Dennis Williams says he's “in discussions” about such a campaign, reports the Detroit Free Press. But evoking what it calls the era “when Japanese companies began winning market share in the U.S. and began building non-unionized plants in the country” risks also evoking that era's widespread perception of union-made American cars having vastly inferior quality compared to imported cars.

Plus, exactly what is an “American” car today? As the Free Press mentions, “Canadian and U.S. parts are lumped together” by federally mandated labels listing new cars' “American” content. And with Honda and Toyota building more than half the cars they sell in the U.S. at U.S. “transplants,” mostly in right-to-work states, exactly what does “Buy American” mean for cars in 2017?

What this really is about is UAW desperation to reverse its long record of failing to organize those “transplants” — including a Tennessee Volkswagen plant in 2014 — which treat workers differently than the Big Three did back when. The success of those “transplants” in building cars that today's U.S. consumers want speaks for itself. And the UAW isn't likely to change that by airing throwback “Buy Union” TV ads in “Buy American” guise.

