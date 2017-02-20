Trump — 1 month in: Time for a reset

Oh, what a first month it's been for the Trump administration, with much of the upheaval in just the last week.

The president fired his national security adviser amid questions over his credibility — even though red flags had been raised about retired Gen. Michael Flynn before he was hired. Mr. Trump's controversial Labor secretary-designate, Andrew Puzder, quit amid eroding GOP support. Trump's “extreme vetting” for refugees and travel restrictions for immigrants from certain countries barely made it out of the gate before the judiciary blocked them.

And in his widening war of words with Big Media over “fake news,” Mr. Trump tossed a Molotov cocktail with this tweet: “The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!”

If all this weren't enough to at least raise some concern among Trump's faithful, there's his lingering antagonism with America's intelligence community, which fosters “a lack of trust,” says former CIA Director Leon Panetta.

Yes, any concerted effort to “drain the swamp” is bound to rattle Washington's status quo. And new administrations will have their missteps. But given the outcome to date, shrewd this is not. If the goal is diversion, then a diversion from what?

Trump needs a reset. Otherwise the rally crowds that cheer his name will lose their enthusiasm should they find their hopes hitched to a horseless wagon.