Alle-Kiski Tuesday takes
Updated 15 minutes ago
Peer pressure: It's usually considered a bad thing. But not when it comes to fighting the scourge of heroin and opioid addiction. In fact, many local school districts are letting students take the lead in reaching out to their peers to educate them on the dangers of addiction. And the kids are running with the ball, even winning contests for public service announcements. Good show.
More orange cones:You didn't think you'd go a whole year in Western Pennsylvania without hearing about another major road construction project, did you? This time the Pennsylvania Turnpike between Harmar and Monroeville will be under the jackhammer starting next year. Another two lanes will be added. It'll be great when it's finished — until the next project starts.
A better state budget, but ... : Meeting with Trib staffers last week, Commonwealth Foundation vice president Nathan Benefield said Gov. Tom Wolf's $32.3 billion budget pivots from his first tax-jacking spending plan and provides a much-improved starting point in budget negotiations with lawmakers. And while these are positive steps, he said, Pennsylvania still needs more substantive reforms, such as fixing unsustainable state pensions, to end recurring budget shortfalls. Could this be the year that the commonwealth's lawmakers get past the cosmetics of budgeting and actually dig into transformative changes? Stay tuned.