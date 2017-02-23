Laurels & Lances
Lance: To the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority. “It seemed like everywhere we turned at PWSA, there was a problem,” said Pittsburgh Controller Michael Lamb of his draft performance audit's findings. Meanwhile, a PWSA main was leaking 10,000 gallons a minute and questions continued about a flush-and-boil order that affected 100,000 customers. The final version of Mr. Lamb's audit and another by state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale must make clear just who and what PWSA should flush — permanently — to correct its woes.
On the “Watch List”: Greensburg Salem's transportation switch. Beginning this fall, Mt. Pleasant-based DJM Transportation will be the school district's primary transportation contractor. DJM hasn't previously played that role for any public school district; nor has it used buses fueled by liquid propane, as it will in Greensburg Salem. This five-year deal's success should be gauged not just by DJM's quality of service, but by whether it produces annual savings of about $250,000 that the district expects.
Laurel: To innovative cat adoptions. In Pittsburgh's Strip District, the new Colony Cafe's second-floor “Cat Loft” offers more than just coffee, wine and baked goods. Folks who make reservations online at $8 per hour can visit felines from Animal Friends, which largely handles the adoption process. It's a great way to bring together cats in need and people who can provide them with loving “forever” homes.