Editorials

Sunday pops

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Known for developing real estate, Donald Trump holds considerable virtual territory too. CNNMoney reviewed 20 years of internet records, finding he acquired at least 3,643 online domain names before becoming president. Along with buying such no-brainers as TrumpOrganization.com , he's kept political opponents from using such domains as TrumpFraud.org and TrumpScam.com by acquiring them. He bought his first domain, DonaldjTrump.com , on Jan. 20, 1997 — 20 years, to the day, before his inauguration. Imagine what the conspiracy-theory crowd might make of that. … Items from Atlantic City's defunct, demolished Trump Taj Mahal have been available lately on eBay, PennLive reports, including a coffee mug for $16.99, 10 pairs of dice starting at $22.50 and a casino chip commemorating The Donald's marriage to Marla Maples, starting at $60. All presidents generate lots of campaign paraphernalia carrying their name, but few if any branded so much stuff with their names before they even ran for the Oval Office. ... According to Philly.com , Seth Williams decided against seeking a third term as Philadelphia district attorney amid “an ongoing federal investigation into his personal and political finances, and his long-delayed reporting of accepting more than $175,000 in gifts from 2010 to 2015.” His former top deputy, Tariq El-Shabazz, faces federal, state and city tax liens totaling more than $190,000, yet he told supporters he's “a perfect candidate” to succeed Mr. Williams as DA. Only in Philly, folks — and thank goodness for that.

