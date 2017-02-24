Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Saturday roundup

Tribune-Review | Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

“I'd call (H.R.) McMaster the Neil Gorsuch of generals. Like Judge Gorsuch, (he) is respected by his peers, admired for his intellect, and possesses an impeccable record of public service. ... There's something else, however, that McMaster shares with Gorsuch — a known hostility to executive overreach and a keen awareness of his proper role in a constitutional republic.”

— David French, National Review's The Corner

“(T)he new director of the Office of Management and Budget ... wants to zero out federal funding for the National Endowment for the Arts. That assumes those agencies can never be relied on to present a positive message about America. ... Get rid of them, and you've unilaterally disarmed to the steady drumbeat of anti-American voices from TV and Hollywood.”

— F.H. Buckley, New York Post

“Mr. Milo (Yiannopoulos) insists his remarks were distorted and taken out of context, but excuses aren't what they used to be. Everything is on a videotape or ... a hard drive somewhere. CPAC caught its error and did the right thing (by disinviting him).”

— Wesley Pruden, The Washington Times

“I understand why so many people don't trust ... the mainstream media. But I don't need to hear Donald Trump lecture us about ‘fake news.' Half of what comes out of Trump's mouth is fake information . ... Fake news to Donald Trump is any news he doesn't like.”

— Bernard Goldberg, Townhall

