The Thursday wrap

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Rarely are the benefits of a government job as bountiful as they are in Penn's Wood. Including health care and pension costs, compensation for about 80,000 state employees under Gov. Tom Wolf's jurisdiction comes to more than $97,000 on average. But whereas salaries have remained fairly constant since 2007, benefits have ballooned by 76.8 percent, according to the Commonwealth Foundation. This is the consequence when state lawmakers, for years, turn a blind eye to sorely needed health care and pension benefit reforms. ... Hempfield and municipalities across the state have until September, under state and federal diktats, to fully map all stormwater systems and formulate remediation plans that reduce runoff pollution by up to 10 percent. Total cost for Hempfield: about $300,000. Is there any identifiable increase in runoff pollution that warrants such a wide-ranging remedy? And after all the mapping is done, will municipalities have the wherewithal to make a discernible difference in reducing pollution? Yes, municipalities should be managing water pollution. But surely there are ways to do so without putting local governments underwater. ... There should be no question as to whether Allegheny County Council properly announces and conducts closed-door meetings, the subject of which arose recently when councilors met in executive session on a personnel matter. Attention to how these sessions are handled — as stipulated by state law — shouldn't just “slip by,” as one councilor remarked. Otherwise voters need to slip any negligent councilors out of office.

