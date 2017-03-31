Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

A Nobel for fracking? Clearing the air

Tribune-Review | Friday, March 31, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 39 minutes ago

For the first time in recent years, greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. have declined after some incremental increases, according to the annual draft greenhouse gas report from the government. And Gang Green can't take the credit.

After increasing 2.2 percent in 2013 and 0.9 percent in 2014, greenhouse gases overall decreased 2.2 percent between 2014 and 2015, based on a report by the Environmental Protection Agency. This is attributed to lower carbon dioxide emissions — specifically the increased use of natural gas over coal.

And the trend is becoming increasingly apparent: For the first six months of 2016, CO2 emissions fell to a 25-year low, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Although the U.S. was criticized for not joining the Kyoto climate treaty in 1997, “it is the only major industrial nation actually slashing its (greenhouse gas) output” — by 7.3 percent since '97 while GDP grew 52 percent, according to Investor's Business Daily (IBD).

America's energy evolution, enabled by hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, directly corresponds to decreases in CO2 emissions — and without sweeping, wealth-redistributing schemes like the U.N.'s Paris climate accord or President Obama's Clean Power Plan.

“If the Nobel (Prize) committee geniuses really want to reward those who have done the most to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” IBD opines, “they should give (Al) Gore's Nobel to the U.S. fracking industry.”

