No numbers, big problem: Social Security slipshod

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Social Security's long-term, demographically driven worries aren't eased by payment of $1 billion in benefits over the last 10 years to people who didn't have Social Security numbers.

An audit by the Social Security Administration's inspector general found that millions of dollars went to “representative payees” — who receive benefits on behalf of others incapable of managing them — lacking Social Security numbers, or for whom the agency, contrary to its own policy, did not retain paper applications documenting their selection as representative payees, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

The IG also found that records weren't updated to reflect terminations of representative-payee status — and that since 2004, $853.1 million in benefits went to people whom the agency had terminated as representative payees.

Without “corrective action” to address problems outlined in the audit, Social Security “will pay about $182.5 million in benefits, annually, to representative payees who do not have an SSN or paper application supporting their selection,” the IG estimated.

Social Security says its switch last year to electronic record keeping for representative payees “may have resulted in applications showing as terminated or not selected.” But applicable law allows them to lack Social Security numbers “in certain circumstances.”

What the agency should be saying is that it has taken action to ensure that people who shouldn't get benefits aren't getting them — period.