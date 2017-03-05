U.N. Watch: Putting words to action

In a meeting she called “a bit strange,” United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley pulled no punches criticizing what have become customary assaults on Israel before the world body's Security Council.

The session was supposed to focus on Middle East issues. But, as Ms. Haley noted, there was no discussion of Bashar al-Assad's slaughter of Syrian civilians, no mention of Iran's funding of terrorists, and no attention to Hezbollah's illegal build-up of rockets in Lebanon. But the Security Council did see fit to block a statement condemning a terrorist attack in Israel, Haley said.

“I'm here to emphasize the United States is determined to stand up to the U.N.'s anti-Israel bias,” the former South Carolina governor said.

And rather than just stomp her foot or wag her finger, Haley put her words into action by objecting to the proposed appointment of the Palestinian Authority's former prime minister, Salam Fayyad, to become the next U.N. envoy to Libya — a nomination advanced by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. As Haley pointed out, the U.S. doesn't recognize a Palestinian state “or support the signal this appointment would send within the United Nations.” That blocked the appointment.

The U.N. culture that condemns the only democracy in the Middle East grew obstinate during President Obama's administration. The Trump administration has signaled quite clearly that it's not going to be as tolerant.