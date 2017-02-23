Alle-Kiski Laurels & Lances
Lance: To New Kensington Council. Mayor Tom Guzzo doesn't think he and his colleagues were violating the state's Open Meetings law when they secretly interviewed candidates for an open council seat. The law is unambiguous on this subject. It specifically prohibits private meetings when appointments to an elected office are discussed. It's troubling when officials act with disregard for the law and claim ignorance. This is a serious issue. The Open Meetings law is meant to keep the actions of public officials above board. Secret sessions can hide incompetence and, even worse, it can breed corruption. Our democracy is strong because we don't work in secret. The public should be concerned — even furious — whenever officials do so. Shame on Guzzo and the council. Citizens have a right to know when officials are screening candidates who, absent an election, could be their representative on the council.
Laurel: To cleaning up blight. Tarentum is planning to tear down a bunch of abandoned buildings and help rid the borough of some eyesores. Thanks to updated asbestos regulations, which the city became aware of a week ago, the job isn't going to be easy. And it's going to take longer and be more costly. The regulations require the borough to get an asbestos survey for every building on the list. It will have to pay for a permit and a licensed contractor in buildings where asbestos is found. Asbestos can cause cancer and must be handled carefully. But this is just a temporary setback. The borough plans to forge ahead with the demolition plan. It's good to see that the added fees aren't discouraging officials from addressing blight.