Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Alle-Kiski Laurels & Lances

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 51 minutes ago

Lance: To New Kensington Council. Mayor Tom Guzzo doesn't think he and his colleagues were violating the state's Open Meetings law when they secretly interviewed candidates for an open council seat. The law is unambiguous on this subject. It specifically prohibits private meetings when appointments to an elected office are discussed. It's troubling when officials act with disregard for the law and claim ignorance. This is a serious issue. The Open Meetings law is meant to keep the actions of public officials above board. Secret sessions can hide incompetence and, even worse, it can breed corruption. Our democracy is strong because we don't work in secret. The public should be concerned — even furious — whenever officials do so. Shame on Guzzo and the council. Citizens have a right to know when officials are screening candidates who, absent an election, could be their representative on the council.

Laurel: To cleaning up blight. Tarentum is planning to tear down a bunch of abandoned buildings and help rid the borough of some eyesores. Thanks to updated asbestos regulations, which the city became aware of a week ago, the job isn't going to be easy. And it's going to take longer and be more costly. The regulations require the borough to get an asbestos survey for every building on the list. It will have to pay for a permit and a licensed contractor in buildings where asbestos is found. Asbestos can cause cancer and must be handled carefully. But this is just a temporary setback. The borough plans to forge ahead with the demolition plan. It's good to see that the added fees aren't discouraging officials from addressing blight.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.